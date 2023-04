BENGALURU -- Indian venture-capital fundraising has hit a "brutal" patch, with deals taking far longer to put together than was the case only months ago, one of the industry's top executives said.

Anand Prasanna, managing partner of Iron Pillar, a venture capital company with $400 million under management, told Nikkei Asia that investors remain enthusiastic about the potential of Indian startups but are treading carefully amid concerns about a global economic downturn.