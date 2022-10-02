Indonesia fintech Mapan targets 10m households in dash for growth

JAKARTA -- Indonesian fintech company Mapan, which has created a digital version of the country's traditional savings associations, aims to treble its customer base by 2026 by pursuing growth beyond established channels, the company's CEO told Nikkei Asia.

Mapan helps people in under-banked communities save money for later purchases. It is based on "arisan," informal social communities mainly organized by women similar to savings and loan associations. Mapan gives members the chance to purchase household goods using money they have already contributed.