ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Startups

Indonesia fintech Mapan targets 10m households in dash for growth

Company has digitized traditional community savings model

Ardelia Apti, CEO Mapan, is offering reasonably priced household items that improve quality of life in a bid to grow the fintech's customer base.
NANA SHIBATA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Indonesian fintech company Mapan, which has created a digital version of the country's traditional savings associations, aims to treble its customer base by 2026 by pursuing growth beyond established channels, the company's CEO told Nikkei Asia.

Mapan helps people in under-banked communities save money for later purchases. It is based on "arisan," informal social communities mainly organized by women similar to savings and loan associations. Mapan gives members the chance to purchase household goods using money they have already contributed.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close