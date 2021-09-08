ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Startups

'Indonesia-only' Intudo Ventures raises $115m in latest fund

Cash haul in less than 3 months comes on back of Bukalapak euphoria

Intudo Ventures is bullish on Indonesian startups. (Source photos by AP and screenshot from Intudo Ventures' website) 
ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Intudo Ventures, a venture capital company investing exclusively in Indonesian homegrown startups, on Wednesday announced the closing of its latest fundraising at $115 million.

The Intudo Ventures Fund III was oversubscribed and the money was raised in less than three months, even amid the coronavirus pandemic, with founding partner Eddy Chan attributing the interest partially to the successful market debut of e-commerce company Bukalapak on the Indonesia Stock Exchange last month. Bukalapak became the first Indonesian unicorn -- a startup valued at more than $1 billion -- to list on the IDX.

"The Bukalapak IPO has gained the attention of global investors, who are now watching the market for other opportunities in Indonesia," Chan told Nikkei Asia. "We are seeing immense interest in growth equity opportunities from global investors, both within our portfolio and the greater ecosystem."

Intudo said limited partners for its latest fund included Black Kite Investments, the family office of prominent Singaporean businessman Koh Boon Hwee; Wasson Enterprises, the family office of former Walgreens CEO Gregory Wasson; and PIDC, the investment arm of Taiwan-based international food conglomerate Uni-President Enterprises.

The fund also has drawn commitments from more than 30 Indonesian family offices, as well as some institutions and funds from the U.S. and Europe.

The latest close brings Intudo's total assets under management to approximately $200 million, according to the company.

Intudo said in a news release that it would continue to exclusively invest in Indonesian startups -- including "non-consensus" ones in sectors such as agriculture, business-to-business and enterprise, finance and insurance, education, health and wellness, logistics, and new retail and entertainment.

Initial disbursements of up to $10 million will be given to "moat-driven businesses that leverage advantages with respect to commercial distribution, regulatory, and deep technology specialization," the fund said.

"What may be non-consensus or overlooked today will likely create new company categories and industry leaders -- and we see that already in our portfolio," Intudo said.

Intudo's investment portfolio includes telemedicine platform Halodoc, online insurance marketplace PasarPolis and agritech startup TaniHub. During the pandemic, it has made new seed and early-stage investments in data management platform Delman, in Wahyoo, which enables informal eateries to digitize and automate, and in education management company Gredu.

Founded in 2017, Intudo said it decided on an Indonesia-only approach because "any successful venture-backed business in Southeast Asia must eventually go through" the region's largest economy "to be relevant."

The company runs offices in Jakarta and Silicon Valley in California, from which it has been courting Indonesian talent working in the U.S. or studying at top business schools in the country to return to their homeland -- either to establish their own startups or join fast-growing ones.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more