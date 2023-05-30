Indonesia's Bukalapak sees itself as 'financial inclusion champion'

JAKARTA -- Indonesian e-commerce company Bukalapak sees further opportunity in helping power the ubiquitous small and midsize family-owned warung retail shops operating throughout the archipelagic nation by increasing its financial product offerings, an executive told Nikkei Asia.

Bukalapak's Mitra business is helping warung owners to digitalize operations. The service enables the shops, which stock a variety of daily necessities, to carry out one-stop procurement of goods with an app and also sell digital items including phone credits and data plans.