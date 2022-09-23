ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Startups

Indonesia's Bukalapak sees small shops powering digital banking

E-commerce unicorn, Standard Chartered start service for 'underbanked'

Bukalapak President Teddy Oetomo is optimistic that the Indonesian e-commerce company is well placed to compete in digital banking. (Photo by Nana Shibata) 
NANA SHIBATA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- E-commerce company Bukalapak's close ties with Indonesia's ubiquitous small and midsize family-owned warung retail shops will be a strength in the country's increasingly competitive digital banking sector, its president told Nikkei Asia.

The company's Mitra business focuses on helping warung operators to digitalize operations. The service enables the shops, which stock a variety of daily necessities, to carry out one-stop procurement of goods with an app and also sell digital items, including phone credits and data plans.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close