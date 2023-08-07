Indonesia startup Storial works to shake up book publishing

JAKARTA -- Brilliant Yotenega, co-founder and chief operating officer of Storial -- an online user-generated content storytelling platform -- says Indonesia's lack of a robust reading culture is not the fault of its people.

Yotenega, better known as Ega, senses a longing for books, citing his startup's experience teaching literacy to people in rural areas. "If you ask if Indonesians' reading interest is low, you have to know the root [causes]," he told Nikkei Asia in an interview. "Perhaps there is no reading material [available]."