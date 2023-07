JAKARTA -- Pandji Putranda was laid off twice by startups during the pandemic: in November 2021, when a creative content marketing provider axed staffers, and a year later, when a financial services platform did the same.

"In a five-to-10-minute town hall, the company announced that the office would cut 18 staff in the marketing division," Putranda, currently a freelance marketing specialist and strategist, told Nikkei Asia about the second experience.