Indonesian digital insurer PasarPolis eyes Malaysia, Philippines

JAKARTA -- Indonesian online insurance marketplace PasarPolis is aiming to bring its services to other Southeast Asian countries such as the Philippines and Malaysia, its CEO told Nikkei Asia, though also sees plenty of unrealized potential in its huge home market.

"Asia is poised to be ... the fastest growing insurance market," Cleosent Randing, also the founder of PasarPolis, said in a recent interview. "Southeast Asia is our core focus," Randing stressed, though while still expecting to "predominantly" operate in Indonesia.