Indonesian startup Nafas takes on urban air pollution

JAKARTA -- Indonesia's capital has been ranked one of the world's most polluted cities in recent years, threatening the Southeast Asian country with billions of dollars in economic losses and causing respiratory tract infections in hundreds of thousands of people in the greater Jakarta area.

While the government has proposed various solutions -- from asking half the capital's civil servants to work from home to launching light rail service to reduce vehicular traffic -- they are seen as far from enough. Meanwhile, residents want more information on daily pollution levels.