TOKYO -- Japan's financial regulator plans to double the amount of money retail investors can spend on unlisted startups in a bid to expand the funding pool for new growth sectors, Nikkei has learned.

Retail investors currently can pour no more than 500,000 yen ($3,339) yearly into individual unlisted startups through crowdfunding. The Financial Services Agency looks to raise the cap to 1 million yen or more depending on annual income, a change expected to take effect next year.