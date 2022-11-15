ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Startups

Japan fintech Opn to buy U.S. e-payment company MerchantE

Startup's $357m deal will help fuel expansion into markets outside Asia

Opn has attained unicorn status and is backed by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and a subsidiary of Toyota Motor. (Photo courtesy of Opn)
MASAHARU BAN, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Tokyo-based Opn, an electronic payment startup, will acquire U.S. peer MerchantE in a deal worth about 50 billion yen ($357 million), making it the largest acquisition of a foreign company by a Japanese startup.

Opn's main business is in Southeast Asia and the acquisition will allow it entry into the U.S. market. The company is also eyeing future expansions into Europe and South America. With an economic slowdown hitting the U.S. tech sector, Japanese startups are finding fresh opportunities abroad.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close