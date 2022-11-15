Japan fintech Opn to buy U.S. e-payment company MerchantE

TOKYO -- Tokyo-based Opn, an electronic payment startup, will acquire U.S. peer MerchantE in a deal worth about 50 billion yen ($357 million), making it the largest acquisition of a foreign company by a Japanese startup.

Opn's main business is in Southeast Asia and the acquisition will allow it entry into the U.S. market. The company is also eyeing future expansions into Europe and South America. With an economic slowdown hitting the U.S. tech sector, Japanese startups are finding fresh opportunities abroad.