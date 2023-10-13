ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Startups

Japan needs to do more to boost entrepreneurship: Ben Horowitz

Co-founder of Silicon Valley venture fund says taxes and regulations must change

Ben Horowitz, co-founder and general partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. (Photo courtesy of Andreessen Horowitz)
RYOTARO YAMADA, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Japan's most talented people need greater incentives to become entrepreneurs and form startups, Ben Horowitz, co-founder and general partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, told Nikkei.

Japan has pledged to foster startups under a five-year plan, seeing entrepreneurship as the key to escape from the country's stagnation in innovation. Horowitz spoke to Nikkei before attending as a speaker at the Moment conference in Tokyo hosted by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on Oct. 10-11. The event will focus on creating an environment in Japan that fosters entrepreneurship and business creation.

Read Next

Latest On Startups

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more