Japan needs to do more to boost entrepreneurship: Ben Horowitz

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Japan's most talented people need greater incentives to become entrepreneurs and form startups, Ben Horowitz, co-founder and general partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, told Nikkei.

Japan has pledged to foster startups under a five-year plan, seeing entrepreneurship as the key to escape from the country's stagnation in innovation. Horowitz spoke to Nikkei before attending as a speaker at the Moment conference in Tokyo hosted by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on Oct. 10-11. The event will focus on creating an environment in Japan that fosters entrepreneurship and business creation.