Japan to ease stock-option tax rules to help startups gain talent

Freelance coders and other specialists likely to be eligible for tax breaks

Japanese startups might be able to attract the freelance talent they need to succeed by promising to share their potential stock market gains with such workers.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's government and ruling Liberal Democratic Party intend to fertilize the country's startup ecosystem by making it easier for outside engineers and other specialists to be granted stock options and not be hit with high taxes, Nikkei has learned.

With startups increasingly leaning on freelance programmers, designers and management consultants -- people doing side jobs -- the government intends to adjust the tax system to make it easier for young companies to grant stock options to such workers.

