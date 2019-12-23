Jay-Z, Serena Williams invests in Indonesian coffee chain

JAKARTA -- Indonesian coffee chain Kopi Kenangan has raised an undisclosed amount from U.S. rapper Jay-Z and former world No. 1 tennis player Serena Williams, the company announced Monday.

Kopi Kenangan raised $20 million in its Series A funding in June, and the new investments are an expansion of the round, the company said. Caris LeVert, a NBA player for Brooklyn Nets, also invested alongside Arrive, Jay-Z's venture capital business, and Serena Ventures.

Edward Tirtanata, co-founder of Kopi Kenangan, said the funds will be used for the development of its outlets and technology as well as overseas expansion. The company said it was planning to "add more than a thousand new stores over the next two years" and expand across Southeast Asia. It already operates 200 kiosks and claims to be profitable.

"We are inspired by Kopi Kenangan's tenacity, vision, and ability to execute," said Neil Sirni, co-founder and president of Arrive. "We're excited to be an investor in and partner to Kopi Kenangan as they introduce Indonesian style coffee to the world."

Kopi Kenangan, founded in 2017, aims to fill the gap between the lower-end instant coffee available at mom-and-pop shops and high-end espresso concoctions sold by global chains like Starbucks. In Indonesia, instant coffee is guzzled by lower-income people, while high-end brews are mostly consumed by the well-off.

To investors, the growing segment of middle-income consumers spells success, while the company's asset-light grab-and-go kiosks, similar to that of Chinese startup Luckin Coffee, potentially offers higher margins. Kopi Kenangan koisks offer little or no seating and customers can order through apps that often provide discounts.

Indonesian coffee consumption rose 26% in the five years to 2018, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and is expected to rise 54% in the five-year period to the end of September 2020.

Rising demand in Indonesia as well as the rest of Asia -- Vietnamese consumption is expected to rise 14% and China's 16% in the same period -- has boosted the international price of coffee beans in recent months. Benchmark near-term arabica coffee futures hit a two-year high in December.