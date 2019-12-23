ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Startups

Jay-Z, Serena Williams invests in Indonesian coffee chain

Kopi Kenangan plans to open more than 1,000 kiosks over next two years

SHOTARO TANI, Nikkei staff writer
Indonesian coffee consumption is expected to rise 54% in the five-year period to the end of September 2020, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.   © Reuters

JAKARTA -- Indonesian coffee chain Kopi Kenangan has raised an undisclosed amount from U.S. rapper Jay-Z and former world No. 1 tennis player Serena Williams, the company announced Monday.

Kopi Kenangan raised $20 million in its Series A funding in June, and the new investments are an expansion of the round, the company said. Caris LeVert, a NBA player for Brooklyn Nets, also invested alongside Arrive, Jay-Z's venture capital business, and Serena Ventures.

Edward Tirtanata, co-founder of Kopi Kenangan, said the funds will be used for the development of its outlets and technology as well as overseas expansion. The company said it was planning to "add more than a thousand new stores over the next two years" and expand across Southeast Asia. It already operates 200 kiosks and claims to be profitable.

"We are inspired by Kopi Kenangan's tenacity, vision, and ability to execute," said Neil Sirni, co-founder and president of Arrive. "We're excited to be an investor in and partner to Kopi Kenangan as they introduce Indonesian style coffee to the world."

Kopi Kenangan, founded in 2017, aims to fill the gap between the lower-end instant coffee available at mom-and-pop shops and high-end espresso concoctions sold by global chains like Starbucks. In Indonesia, instant coffee is guzzled by lower-income people, while high-end brews are mostly consumed by the well-off.

To investors, the growing segment of middle-income consumers spells success, while the company's asset-light grab-and-go kiosks, similar to that of Chinese startup Luckin Coffee, potentially offers higher margins. Kopi Kenangan koisks offer little or no seating and customers can order through apps that often provide discounts.

Indonesian coffee consumption rose 26% in the five years to 2018, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and is expected to rise 54% in the five-year period to the end of September 2020.

Rising demand in Indonesia as well as the rest of Asia -- Vietnamese consumption is expected to rise 14% and China's 16% in the same period -- has boosted the international price of coffee beans in recent months. Benchmark near-term arabica coffee futures hit a two-year high in December.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media