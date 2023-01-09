K-fashion startup Musinsa goes global, starting with Japan

SEOUL/TOKYO -- South Korean fashion-selling platform Musinsa is using Japan as the springboard for its global expansion, continuing a dramatic evolution from its roots as a photo-swapping website from the dot-com era.

"Asian brands have a global reach," Han Mun-il, Musinsa's 34-year-old CEO, said in an interview with Nikkei. Since establishing itself as a mail-order fashion business in 2009, Musinsa now handles sales in 14 markets, including a number of Southeast Asian nations, the U.S. and Australia.