TOKYO -- Japan's MUFG Bank will invest $300 million directly into promising Indian startups, tapping the country's growing fintech sector.

MUFG Bank is investing in Southeast Asian and Indian companies to build a web of business ties. (Photo by Akira Kodaka)

