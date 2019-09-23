Malaysia's iCar Asia to acquire Indonesian car marketplace Carmudi

JAKARTA -- Kuala Lumpur-headquartered iCar Asia said that it had entered into a binding agreement to acquire Carmudi's business unit in Indonesia, in a move to tap into growth in Southeast Asia's online used car sales market.

The deal is expected to be completed on October 15, 2019, according to an official statement.

The $3 million deal will be paid in two instalments, with $2 million first and $1 million on completion, according to the statement.

Australia-listed iCar Asia claims to be the largest network of online automotive sites in Southeast Asia, with the potential to connect more than 600 million car buyers and sellers across the region. Founded in 2012, it entered Indonesia after it acquired car classifieds site Mobil123 in 2014.

Backed by Rocket Internet, Jakarta-based Carmudi is an online car marketplace which operates in Indonesia and the Philippines. It raised $10 million in a series C funding round in January led by Asia Pacific Internet Group.

Carmudi is one of the largest automotive sites in Indonesia with more than 2 million visitors per month. It also operates five brick-and-mortar car sales centers known as "Carsentros". These act as transaction hubs for car dealers, as well as providing services such as car financing.

The business of used car marketplaces is heating up in Southeast Asia as vehicle sales in the region have grown consistently every year, which will in turn fuel second-hand sales in the years ahead.

Several notable automotive marketplace startups in the region are Carro, BelimobilGue and Carsome. In early August, Carro raised $30 million in its ongoing series B round. It has acquired Indonesian marketplace platform Jualo to accelerate regional expansion. Not long after, its competitor BeliMobilGue also received an investment commitment of $30 million from Berlin-based joint venture partner Frontier Car Group to help expand its business.

The acquisition of Carmudi speaks to iCar Asia's determination to thrive in the face of heated competition. The company expects to double the revenues of its Indonesian business and ramp up growth in the country, which in turn will contribute to its goal of breaking even in Southeast Asia by 2020.

