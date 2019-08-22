Paul Allen's Vulcan Capital opens office in Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Vulcan Capital, the investment arm of late Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Paul Allen, has officially expanded to Southeast Asia with the opening of its first international office in Singapore, according to a statement released by the company.

The office in Singapore is Vulcan's first office outside the U.S. and will serve as a base for the company to expand into Southeast Asia.

According to The Straits Times, it took the company almost three years to decide on Singapore as its next location.

The Singapore office will focus on seed and series A and B investments in the region. It is led by managing directors Tommy Teo and Minjie Yu, who both have extensive investment experience.

Prior to joining Vulcan, Teo worked at Northstar Group, a Singapore-headquartered private equity firm managing more than $2 billion in assets. Yu has worked at Singapore-headquartered Ethos Partners and Morgan Stanley.

Vulcan intends to deploy $100 million to invest in Southeast Asian tech companies. It will be one of the largest early-stage funds in the region.

Other funds of comparable size are Singapore-based Monk's Hill, with a $150 million second fund, Golden Gate Ventures' $100 million fund for Southeast Asia, and Jungle Ventures' $175 million fund.

Unlike normal venture capital firms, Vulcan directs all of its returns to a broad range of global philanthropic initiatives, including climate change and wildlife conservation efforts.

In doing so, it hopes to attract mission-driven startup founders in the region and help to "support communities around the globe through catalytic philanthropy, scientific research and commercial ventures," said Bill Hilf, Vulcan Capital chief executive.

