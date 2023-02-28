Philippines, Malaysia emerge as startup hot spots, says investor

SINGAPORE -- The Philippines and Malaysia's startup ecosystems are emerging as lesser-known hot spots in Southeast Asia for investors seeking solid returns from young tech companies, according to a senior executive with a leading venture capital firm in the region.

In an interview with Nikkei Asia, Vishal Harnal, global managing partner of 500 Global, said the Philippines is "at an inflection point" for growth, while Malaysia is the region's "unsung hero." Grab, one of the largest tech companies in the region was founded in Malaysia before relocating its headquarters to the city-state.