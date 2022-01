Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

KANAZAWA, Japan -- Japanese startup Scitem will begin marketing this spring a portable emergency power generation system fueled by replaceable hydrogen cartridges.

The briefcase-like contraption allows Scitem's customers to easily draw power from replaceable hydrogen canisters. (Photo courtesy of Scitem)

Portable hydrogen-powered generator goes to market in Japan

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30