Sequoia Capital on hunt for Japanese digital-tech startups

TOKYO -- Sequoia Capital plans to bring its checkbook to Japan by the end of the year as it looks for startups that deliver high-end digital technologies to corporate customers and that have corporate values of 30 billion yen to 150 billion yen ($279 million to $1.3 billion), Nikkei has learned.

The Menlo Park, California venture capital firm goes back to 1972, Silicon Valley's early days. It has provided investments to the likes of Apple and Google, and more recently Zoom Video Communications of the U.S. It has also invested in China's Alibaba Group and ByteDance. Its investee companies' combined market capitalization exceeds $3 trillion.

Sequoia plans to cultivate the Japanese market through its Chinese office for the time being. At first, it will make its investments in collaboration with Japanese venture capital firms. A source said it plans to "decide on projects sometime within between half a year and a year."