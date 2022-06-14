Sequoia raises $2.85bn for India, Southeast Asia investment

BENGALURU -- Venture capital firm Sequoia has amassed $2.85 billion to invest in India and Southeast Asia, its largest dedicated fund for the region.

It has earmarked $2 billion for India, while the rest will be deployed across early- and growth-stage startups in Southeast, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday. The latest fundraising brings Sequoia's total assets under management across India- and Southeast Asia-focused funds to about $9 billion.

This is the first time that Sequoia has announced a dedicated corpus for Southeast Asia. Until now, it has invested in the region's startups from its India fund.

"There is a strong sense in the emerging economies and fast-changing societies across India and Southeast Asia that 'now is our time,'" Sequoia said in the blog. "Many large companies with regional and global footprints will emerge from this region in the decade to come."

The California-based fund manager set up shop in India in 2006 after it absorbed homegrown private equity fund Westbridge. The founders of Westbrige, however, quit Sequoia in 2011 to relaunch the Westbridge brand after disagreements over investment strategy -- their interest in public markets and legacy businesses was contrary to Sequoia's playbook of investing in young technology companies.

The fund underwent another restructuring in early 2018, when three more managing directors left to launch a new fund, again, over disagreements about investment strategy.

In India, Sequoia has backed about 25 unicorns -- startups valued at more than $1 billion -- including e-commerce company Meesho; financial service providers Cred, Pine Labs and Digit Insurance; education startups Byju's, Unacademy and Eruditus; software-as-a-service company Freshworks and web3 startups, such as Polygon and Coinswitch Kuber.

Sequoia India was also the first Indian fund to open for business in Southeast Asia in 2012. The fund's investments in the region included startups such as Gojek, Tokopedia and One Championship.

"We are at an exciting juncture in India and Southeast Asia, with ever-deepening markets, higher consumption power, supportive regulations and high talent density," the firm said.

Sequoia's latest fundraising dwarfs that of other venture capital players in India. The India affiliate of another Silicon Valley venture firm, Accel, the first investor in Flipkart, raised $650 million in March, while Elevation Capital, an early backer of Paytm, raised $670 million in April.

Sequoia's latest move at a challenging time for the firm. Some of its key investments in India and Southeast Asia are grappling with corporate governance challenges, which, in a couple of instances, has led to the ouster of founders.

They include Ashneer Grover, founder of Indian financial services unicorn BharatPe, and Ankiti Bose, a former Sequoia executive and one of the two founders of Singapore-based supply chain startup Zilingo.

One of Sequoia's Indian investments, social commerce startup Trell, is also under scrutiny for alleged financial irregularities.

Calling the allegations "deeply disturbing" in a blog post in April, Sequoia said: "We need some guardrails that we, as an ecosystem, sign up to so that a few errant founders don't create big setbacks for the wider ecosystem at large."