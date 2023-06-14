Sequoia's India arm says it is now free to make U.S. deals

BENGALURU -- The three-way split of the Sequoia venture capital firm will free its Indian and Southeast Asian arm to pursue U.S. software deals in hot sectors such as artificial intelligence that were once off-limits, the managing director of the Bengaluru-based business told Nikkei Asia.

Sequoia Capital -- early backers of Apple, Google and Airbnb in the U.S., ByteDance in China, Zomato and Byju's in India, and GoTo in Indonesia -- said last week that its Chinese and Indian/Southeast Asian entities would separate from their U.S. parent and operate as HongShan and Peak XV Partners, respectively.