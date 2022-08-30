ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Singapore's Glints gets $50m funding, to expand in Philippines

Japan's Persol-backed HR startup sees opportunities in remote hiring

Singaporean human resources startup Glints sees strong opportunities in the remote hiring of tech talent. (Photo courtesy of Glints)
TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Singapore-based career platform Glints will expand the number of registered tech professionals on its platform in the Philippines to capture the growing demand from companies across the region, following fresh funding of $50 million from investors.

The investment was co-led by Silicon Valley-headquartered DCM Ventures, Hong Kong's Lavender Hill Capital and current investor Persol Holdings, one of Japan's largest temporary staffing companies. Investors include Indian e-commerce Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal.

