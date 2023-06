TOKYO -- A Singapore-based startup hopes to raise $100 million in a Series C round this year to capture demand from retailers and manufacturers looking for ways to track freight during delivery, without having to rely on expensive telecommunication networks.

UnaBiz is a leading player in low-power radio transmission technology. Compared to faster, licensed 4G or 5G frequency bands, UnaBiz's transmits over unlicensed ones similar to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.