ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Startups

Singapore's Vertex Growth eyes Japan's cloud software sector

General partner sees future in country awash with 'legacy' systems

Tam Hock Chuan, Vertex Growth's general partner, said Japan has "untapped" potential in the area of software-as-a-service. (Nikkei montage/Source photos by Tsubasa Suruga and Vertex Growth Fund)
TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

SINGAPORE -- Singapore-based venture capital firm Vertex Growth Fund is looking to invest in more Japanese software developers, according to a senior executive, as corporations in the world's third-largest economy increasingly embrace cloud-based services.

In an interview with Nikkei Asia, Tam Hock Chuan, Vertex Growth's general partner, noted that "an untapped or under-tapped [area]" in the country is software-as-a-service (SaaS), which provides software such as accounting and human resources management via the cloud.

Read Next

Latest On Startups

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more