Singapore's Vertex Growth eyes Japan's cloud software sector

SINGAPORE -- Singapore-based venture capital firm Vertex Growth Fund is looking to invest in more Japanese software developers, according to a senior executive, as corporations in the world's third-largest economy increasingly embrace cloud-based services.

In an interview with Nikkei Asia, Tam Hock Chuan, Vertex Growth's general partner, noted that "an untapped or under-tapped [area]" in the country is software-as-a-service (SaaS), which provides software such as accounting and human resources management via the cloud.