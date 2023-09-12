Singapore's Vertex closes $541m ASEAN, India fund amid tech dip

SINGAPORE -- Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India has raised $541 million for its latest and largest fund, the Singapore-based venture capital firm announced Tuesday, despite a tough fundraising environment that continues to weigh on regional investors and startups.

Launched in 2022, the new Fund V was oversubscribed and exceeded the initial target of $450 million. New investors include the government-backed Japan Investment Corporation (JIC), which has committed $30 million, as well as the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Germany's DEG.