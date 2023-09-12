ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Singapore's Vertex closes $541m ASEAN, India fund amid tech dip

New vehicle includes dedicated co-investment capital for female founders

From left: Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India Managing Partner Chua Kee Lock, Managing Partner Chua Joo Hock, General Partner Carmen Yuen and Managing Partner Ben Mathias. (Photo by Tsubasa Suruga)
TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India has raised $541 million for its latest and largest fund, the Singapore-based venture capital firm announced Tuesday, despite a tough fundraising environment that continues to weigh on regional investors and startups.

Launched in 2022, the new Fund V was oversubscribed and exceeded the initial target of $450 million. New investors include the government-backed Japan Investment Corporation (JIC), which has committed $30 million, as well as the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Germany's DEG.

