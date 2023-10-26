ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Startups

Singapore's multicurrency wallet YouTrip to enter Malaysia, CEO says

Startup secures $50m in funding to tap regional travel and business demand

YouTrip is seeking to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia following a fresh $50 million in funding from investors. (Photo by Tsubasa Suruga)
TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- YouTrip plans to expand into more Southeast Asian markets, according to the CEO of the digital payments service provider that aspires to tap into the region's travel and business demand.

In an interview with Nikkei Asia, CEO Caecilia Chu said YouTrip, together with a local financial partner, would bring its multicurrency wallet to Malaysia "in a few months," while also expanding its current presence in Singapore and Thailand. "We've always wanted to target all of Southeast Asia," she said.

