ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Startups

Singapore startup ecosystem outranks Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo

Despite funding winter, city-state surges most to 8th spot on strong M&As

Singapore's greatly improved tech startup ranking came despite the Southeast Asian city-state suffering a severe funding winter caused by rising inflation and a slowing economy. (Photo by Fumito Akiyama)
TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Singapore is cementing its position as a leading startup and venture capital hub, entering the top 10 for the first time alongside some of the world's biggest tech ecosystems like Silicon Valley, New York and London, according to a new industry report.

According to the latest global study by Startup Genome, a U.S.-based research company, the city-state now ranks 8th after surging ahead 10 places from last year. In Asia, it placed second behind Beijing, which fell two places to 7th in the same period.

Read Next

Latest On Startups

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close