Singapore startup ecosystem outranks Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo

SINGAPORE -- Singapore is cementing its position as a leading startup and venture capital hub, entering the top 10 for the first time alongside some of the world's biggest tech ecosystems like Silicon Valley, New York and London, according to a new industry report.

According to the latest global study by Startup Genome, a U.S.-based research company, the city-state now ranks 8th after surging ahead 10 places from last year. In Asia, it placed second behind Beijing, which fell two places to 7th in the same period.