SINGAPORE -- Eureka Robotics, a robotics startup spun off from one of Singapore's leading universities, is making a foray into Japan, hoping to transform the country's manufacturing through AI, the company CEO told Nikkei Asia.

Eureka CEO Pham Quang Cuong said the startup opened an office in Tokyo this year and aims to win customers for its automation software through partnerships with manufacturers in Japan, one of the world's largest markets for industrial robots.