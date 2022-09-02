ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Startups

Singapore wields its neutrality to attract Chinese talent

Expat entrepreneurs and engineers spark startup and fintech booms

With its top-notch schools and research institutions -- as well as a growing cluster of global tech giants -- Singapore is doing a good impression and attracting talent from all over.   © Reuters
TAKASHI NAKANO, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- This tiny nation has become an unexpected beneficiary of the intensifying conflict between China and the U.S. as Chinese entrepreneurs and engineers flock to it, helping to ignite startup and fintech booms.

One reason Chinese might be attracted to Singapore reemerged in late June, when the Pew Research Center released results of a survey it did across 19 countries. According to Pew, 67% of Singaporeans said they have a favorable view of China, while 51% answered they have a favorable view of the U.S.

