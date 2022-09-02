Singapore wields its neutrality to attract Chinese talent

SINGAPORE -- This tiny nation has become an unexpected beneficiary of the intensifying conflict between China and the U.S. as Chinese entrepreneurs and engineers flock to it, helping to ignite startup and fintech booms.

One reason Chinese might be attracted to Singapore reemerged in late June, when the Pew Research Center released results of a survey it did across 19 countries. According to Pew, 67% of Singaporeans said they have a favorable view of China, while 51% answered they have a favorable view of the U.S.