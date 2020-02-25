Smart spheres take glamping to new level in China's great outdoors

BEIJING -- Mount Wugong, located in the midwest of China's Jiangxi Province, is a popular mountaineering spot renowned for beautiful scenery. Many people stay overnight at its summit, 1,918 meters above sea level, to watch the sunrise -- but not necessarily in comfort.

For topographical reasons, accommodation facilities on the mountain provide only simple beds and are often cold inside due to lack of heating. It begs the question, is it not possible to provide comfortable stays for people who climb the mountain to enjoy the magnificent views?

This challenge is being tackled by Sunguest, a developer of smart houses for tourist resorts. The company produces a spherical unit 3 meters in diameter with see-through "walls" -- ideal for taking in panoramic views -- and a "smart floor" with features including room temperature and humidity control systems as well as mattresses, a toilet and a washstand.

The company has secured a stable supply of each part of the product, and only needs to bring parts to the installation site to assemble a unit. Sun Xin, president of Sunguest, said he had got the idea for the house when he went up Mount Wugong for pleasure.

The house needs to be made of strong materials because it is installed outdoors. After repeated production trials, Sunguest adopted polycarbonate as the material to make its dome-like upper section. The strong plastic, used in protective shields for police, blocks ultraviolet rays, has excellent sound insulation properties and 90% transparency. Multiple modules are used to construct it, and it is designed to maintain high strength.

Sunguest also developed a smart control system in collaboration with other companies which uses 10 sensors installed outside to automatically adjust the house's interior environment in response to changes in the external temperature and humidity. For example, when conditions on the mountain warm up, it can automatically ventilate the room.

Furthermore, a smart robot the company developed that can be used to remotely control the house can also change the settings of interior electrical appliances to show the external landscape on a screen, and place orders for meals.

Sunguest plans to equip the house with new technology, such as virtual reality functions and entertainment devices in the future, allowing guests to enjoy games and movies in addition to fine views, Sun Xin said.

In China, online accommodation bookings amounted to over 300 billion yuan ($42.9 billion) in 2019, according to statistics, but it is not easy to build accommodation facilities in tourist resorts. Constructing wooden buildings in such areas requires a building permit, and erecting prefabricated houses involves transportation and installation problems. In comparison, Sunguest's modularized units can be produced at a rate of 100 in 30 days, and all modules can be assembled on site.

More than 20 tourist resorts have already agreed to work with Sunguest, and the company will install its first spherical houses on Mount Wugong and at Lake Qinghai this year, Sun Xin said. The company will receive rents from the tourist resorts as well as certain percentages of usage fees paid by guests.

Sunguest has received a subsidy from the Tongzhou commission of science and technology in Beijing, and it is now in the next round of fundraising.

