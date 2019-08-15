ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Startups

SoftBank Vision Fund makes first energy bet

Swiss startup Energy Vault raises $110m to deploy brick storage towers worldwide

WATARU SUZUKI, Nikkei staff writer
Energy Vault plans to demonstrate its brick energy-storage towers in Italy later this year (Photo courtesy of Energy Vault)

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group's near $100 billion Vision Fund made its first bet in the energy sector with a $110 million investment in Switzerland-based startup Energy Vault.

The funding will enable Energy Vault to deploy its huge brick energy-storage towers across the world, the company said on Thursday.

"We looked at who can bring a global network to accelerate our deployment, and SoftBank was an easy choice," said co-founder and CEO Robert Piconi in a phone interview. He declined to comment on the financial terms of the deal.

Earlier investors include the corporate venture capital arm of Mexican cement giant Cemex.

The cost of storing energy is considered a major problem for the renewable energy sector. Founded in 2017, Energy Vault is developing a tower that moves thousands of giant, 35-metric ton bricks to store excess energy.

The company says the system is more affordable and easier to deploy than conventional pumped hydro storage systems.

Energy Vault plans to demonstrate a tower with a 35-megawatt hour storage capacity for the first time during the fourth quarter in Italy, and has agreements with customers in four continents.

SoftBank operates a renewable energy business within and outside Japan. But the deal marks the first time that the Vision Fund -- which mainly invests in disruptive artificial intelligence technology -- is venturing into the energy sector.

Energy Vault said it is developing machine vision software that enables the towers to operate autonomously.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media