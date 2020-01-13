ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Startups

SoftBank-backed Oyo cuts 1,800 jobs in India and China

Restructuring turmoil casts shadow over Vision Fund

AKIRA HAYAKAWA, Nikkei staff writer
A sign protesting Oyo Hotels & Homes in New Delhi: The fast-growing chain has faced some headwinds, including at home in India.   © Reuters

MUMBAI -- India's Oyo Hotels & Homes has let go of about 1,800 employees in India and China, trimming fat in key markets while strengthening a push into the U.S.

The SoftBank Group-backed startup dismissed 1,200, or 12%, of its Indian workforce and 600, or 5%, of its Chinese employees, Bloomberg reports. Another 1,200 jobs will be cut in India over the next three to four months.

Oyo converts existing hotels into franchisees, collecting fees in exchange for access to management know-how and its booking platform. Franchise owners in China have reportedly begun protesting the layoffs as a breach of contract.

Since its founding in 2013, Oyo has grown rapidly to encompass roughly 1.2 million rooms across 80 countries. But the company is working to restructure as it struggles to boost profitability, including at home.

Oyo is a decacorn, or a startup valued at $10 billion or more, according to U.S. research company CB Insights. It is also one of the SoftBank Vision Fund's largest investments. Serious turmoil or financial setbacks at Oyo could affect the fund's performance, as well as fundraising efforts for the SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media