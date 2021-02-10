SoftBank-backed live video app sold to Match Group for $1.7bn

TOKYO -- Hyperconnect, a South Korean live video startup backed by SoftBank's Asian venture capital arm, on Wednesday said it is being acquired by U.S. dating app operator Match Group for $1.7 billion.

Founded in 2014, Hyperconnect runs Azar, a one-on-one live video app, and Hakuna Live, a social livestreaming app that is popular in South Korea and Japan. The company is profitable and generated more than $200 million in revenue in 2020, a 50% increase from 2019, according to a news release.

The acquisition is Match Group's biggest ever, and allows the world's largest operator of dating apps like Tinder to expand its footprint in Asia -- 75% of Hyperconnect's revenue comes from the region.

In an investor call, Match Group CEO Shar Dubey said it can use its expertise and existing operations to "turbocharge" Hyperconnect in Japan and Europe. Pairs, an online dating app that Match Group acquired in 2015, has since then emerged as a market leader in Japan.

On the other hand, Match Group can apply Hyperconnect's audio and augmented reality technologies to its portfolio of online dating apps.

The deal highlights the growing interest in Asia's booming live video market, which has seen rising popularity among young consumers seeking to socialize during the pandemic. In broadcasting apps like Hakuna, individuals can use the app to broadcast themselves from home. The app operators generally take a slice of the income that the broadcasters generate from viewers, who tip them through virtual gifts.

While large video services like YouTube also offer live streaming functions, some local apps have gained popularity by adding functions that make it easier for users to interact, such as offering a wide variety of virtual items and rolling out promotional campaigns.

The sale marks a major acquisition of a South Korean startup and one of the biggest exits for SoftBank Ventures Asia, which invests in early stage startups. It led an $8.6 million funding round for Hyperconnect in 2015.

The cash-and-stock deal is pending regulatory approval and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021, the companies said.