ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Startups

SoftBank leads $1.5bn fresh investment into India's Oyo

Hotel startup will use the capital to expand in the US and Europe

AKIRA HAYAKAWA, Nikkei staff writer
An OYO hotel in India: The startup is growing fast by turning existing hotels into franchises. (Photo by Akira Kodaka)

MUMBAI -- Indian hotel startup Oyo said Monday it will raise $1.5 billion in a fundraising round to be led by the founder along with Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank Group.

Ritesh Agarwal, Oyo's founder and CEO, said he will inject $700 million of his own money through a separate company he controls. The other $800 million will come from SoftBank's tech-focused Vision Fund and other existing shareholders. The company has an estimated value of $10 billion.

The fresh capital will go toward expanding operations in the U.S. and Europe, which are considered growth markets. Oyo raised $1 billion last year from the $100 billion Vision Fund, as well as from backers such as U.S.-based Sequoia Capital.

Oyo turns existing hotels into franchises and provides them with management know-how. Its algorithm analyzes supply and demand for rooms in real time, letting hotels set rates that maximize earnings.

The startup receives franchise fees and a share of the hotels' earnings. Its August revenue jumped 280% from a year earlier.

Six years since its founding, Oyo has 1.2 million rooms in over 35,000 hotels spread across roughly 80 markets including China, the U.S. and Japan.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media