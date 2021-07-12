ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Startups

SoftBank returns in Flipkart's $3.6bn funding round

Appetite for Indian startups strong at a time when Chinese tech under scrutiny

Flipkart has more than 350 million registered users and more than 300,000 registered sellers.   © Reuters
WATARU SUZUKI, Nikkei staff writer | India

TOKYO -- India's leading online retailer Flipkart on Monday said it raised $3.6 billion from a group of investors in a deal that valued the Indian e-commerce company at $37.6 billion.

The funding round was led by Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, SoftBank Group's Vision Fund 2 and U.S. retailer Walmart, according to Flipkart. Tencent Holdings, Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional Berhad and other investors also participated.

The deal comes more than three years after Walmart acquired a 77% stake in Flipkart for $16 billion. It marks a return of SoftBank, which had sold its stake as part of the transaction, as an investor.

The rise in its valuation is a sign of strong investor appetite as some Indian tech companies, including food delivery company Zomato, gears up for a stock market debut. It also comes at a time when U.S. listed Chinese tech companies are under intense regulatory scrutiny.

"We will continue to invest in new categories and leverage made-in-India technology to transform consumer experiences and develop a world-class supply chain," Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in a news release. It will focus on accelerating growth for millions of small and medium Indian businesses, including small mom-and-pop stores known as "kiranas," utilizing the funds raised.

The funding will likely intensify competition for dominance in India's e-commerce industry, as consumers and retailers flock online to cope with COVID-19 restrictions.

Flipkart said it has more than 350 million registered users and more than 300,000 registered sellers. The company also owns a major stake in payment app PhonePe.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more