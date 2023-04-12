SoftBank to sell VC firm to company led by Masayoshi Son's brother

TOKYO -- A new investment company led by Masayoshi Son's brother will acquire one of SoftBank Group's venture capital firms for an undisclosed amount, the companies announced on Wednesday.

The Edgeof, a Singapore-based investment firm set up in March by Taizo Son and Atsushi Taira, aims to complete the acquisition of South Korea-based SoftBank Ventures Asia this year, according to the announcement. Taizo Son is the younger brother of SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son and Taira is a former SoftBank Corp. executive.