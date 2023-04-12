ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
SoftBank to sell VC firm to company led by Masayoshi Son's brother

Taizo Son's The Edgeof says it aims to complete acquisition this year

Taizo Son, younger brother of SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son, is planning for some collaboration between SoftBank Ventures Asia and his investment company Mistletoe. (Source photos by screenshot from Mistletoe and Getty Images) 
RYOHTAROH SATOH, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- A new investment company led by Masayoshi Son's brother will acquire one of SoftBank Group's venture capital firms for an undisclosed amount, the companies announced on Wednesday.

The Edgeof, a Singapore-based investment firm set up in March by Taizo Son and Atsushi Taira, aims to complete the acquisition of South Korea-based SoftBank Ventures Asia this year, according to the announcement. Taizo Son is the younger brother of SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son and Taira is a former SoftBank Corp. executive.

