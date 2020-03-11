ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Startups

South Korea bans ride-hailer in win for taxi lobby

President Moon had touted Tada as an innovator but failed to save it

KOTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writer
South Korean ride-hailer Tada operated a fleet of 1,500 vans.   © Reuters

SEOUL -- A new law in South Korea that essentially bans a popular ride-hailing service has passed after a concerted lobbying campaign by the taxi industry. 

It deals a serious blow to entrepreneurship promotion efforts by President Moon Jae-in, who cited the service as an exemplar of innovation.

Tada, meaning "ride" in Korean, boasts a 1,500-van fleet and 12,000 drivers. It has become a hit since its 2018 launch, amassing 1.7 million registered users. Fares started out 20% to 30% higher than taxis, but customers were attracted to its convenience.

Moon has called for dismantling regulatory barriers to foster new industries, and Tada seems precisely what he had in mind. "We will do our best for innovative services such as Tada," he had said.

But Tada existed in a legal limbo. Current law essentially limits such services to licensed taxis. Tada exploited a loophole allowing private vans with 11 to 15 seats.

Its main rival, the taxi industry, noted that the service had no taxi license and urged lawmakers, facing a general election in April, to close the loophole. Legislators from the ruling party passed legislation Friday that sharply curtails the services that ride-hailers can provide in what was seen as essentially a "Tada ban."

The president's office has remained silent despite a statement from VCNC, the company that operates the Tada service, urging Moon to veto the measure.

Shortly after passage, Tada said it will terminate its basic service within a month, despite the law's 18-month grace period.

The Moon administration's effort to promote startups is bound to see mounting criticism as all talk and no action.

NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media