South Korea's top ride-hailer indicted on transport law violation

SEOUL -- The founder of South Korea's largest ride-hailing app has been indicted on charges of violating the country's passenger transportation law, reigniting debate over strict regulations that critics say push local startups to head overseas.

Park Jae-uk, CEO and founder of VCNC, was charged on Monday with operating a taxi service without a license, following a complaint lodged by local taxi drivers.

Park announced the indictment on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

"The prosecution's decision was very bitter to an entrepreneur like me," he wrote. "The world is changing, and we are being left behind. I hope this doesn't hurt the competitiveness of innovation, or slow its speed in our country."

Park says he consulted with the transportation ministry and a law firm before launching his service a year ago. He also said the police had cleared him of any wrongdoing after a recent investigation.

Prosecutors, however, say the startup is running an illegal taxi service under the pretext of providing rental cars. VCNC is registered as a rent-a-car operator.

"We believe people are using the company's service as an on-call taxi," said an official at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.

The indictment comes eight months after taxi drivers filed their complaint against VCNC with prosecutors. The drivers are apparently worried about the rapid growth of VCNC's minivan-hailing service, which has attracted 1.3 million users in just a year.

VCNC is not the first ride-related service to come under such pressure. In January, taxi drivers held a massive sit-in strike in Seoul to protest internet company Kakao's ride-sharing service. Kakao eventually scrapped the service and is now focusing on its taxi-hailing app instead.

VCNC's indictment was handed down the same day that South Korean President Moon Jae-in gave a speech at a developers forum hosted by internet company Naver, in which he said the government would create an environment to encourage innovation and cooperation across various fields.

"Our artificial intelligence will develop faster than anywhere else in the world if all of our scientists, engineers, artists and students can cooperate, blurring lines between them and transforming how we regulate," Moon said.

But startups say the government treats them more like potential criminals, blocking innovative business ideas. Many complain about government officials' "arrogant" attitude toward them and their failure to embrace innovative business models.

"Startups are not criminals. Please do not block change," Korea Startup Forum, an association of local startups, said in a statement. "The government speaks of innovative growth and deregulation, but startups are struggling on the boundary of what is a legal and illegal business."

Some startups -- particularly tech and medical ventures looking to test their advanced technology abroad -- have become "regulation immigrants," moving their operations abroad to escape the red tape they face at home.

"Medical device startups with advanced technology are going to the U.S. and Europe as foreign authorities are more active in reviewing their technology," said an official at Korea Startup Forum. "A facial recognition startup also advanced directly to the U.S. market recently."