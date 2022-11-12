ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Startups

South Korean financial group opens startup accelerator in Japan

Shinhan Financial looks to get on ground floor of growing startup market

Shinhan Financial Group hopes to act as a bridge between the startup markets of South Korea and Japan.
YUKI SEKIGUCHI and JUN TAMAKI, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Shinhan Financial Group, a leading South Korean banking institution, has launched a business accelerator program in Japan that will help South Korean startups field operations in the market.

Shinhan is supporting the entry of South Korean startups into Japan as a way generate commercial channels between the two countries. The Korean pop culture wave that has swept through Japan is starting to give rise to new markets. This has created a business opportunity for Shinhan to serve as a bridge.

