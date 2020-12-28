South Korean regulators put brakes on $4bn food delivery merger

SEOUL -- Attempts to create a South Korean food delivery juggernaut hit a roadblock on Monday when regulators said Berlin-based Delivery Hero must sell its local operations before it can proceed with the acquisition of domestic leader Woowa Brothers.

Delivery Hero operates Delivery Hero Korea, the No. 2 player in the market, and agreed last year to acquire Woowa Brothers for $4 billion.

The nine-member board of the Fair Trade Commission led by Chair Joh Sung-wook approved the deal but only if the German company sells its 100% stake in Delivery Hero Korea, which runs food delivery app Yogiyo. Otherwise, authorities concluded that the acquisition would violate competition regulations, as the merged companies would almost entirely dominate the nation's food delivery market.

"The sale of Yogiyo will resolve worries about the deal limiting competition among various players in the delivery app platform while helping the companies create synergy through cooperation," FTC Chair Joh said in a press briefing.

The decision comes amid rising regulatory unease over the power of tech and internet companies, particularly in China, where authorities have accused Alibaba and financial affiliate Ant Group of monopolistic practices.

Delivery Hero inked the deal to buy Woowa Brothers last year. As part of the transaction, the two sides agreed to establish a joint venture in Singapore and to let Woowa founder and CEO Kim Bong-jin manage Delivery Hero's operations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Woowa runs Baebal Minjok, or Baemin, the country's largest food delivery app, while Delivery Hero operates Yogiyo and Baedaltong, the No. 2 and No. 4 players in the market. Their combined market share reached 97.4% in August by monthly active users, according to IGA Works, a mobile data analysis company.

Delivery Hero did not immediately respond to Nikkei Asia's request for comment. The company operates in more than 40 countries and territories across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia under multiple brands. It reported a gross merchandise value of 5.1 billion euros ($6 billion) and handled 519 million orders in the first half of the year, making it one of the world's major food delivery platforms.

A lawyer at Kim & Chang representing Delivery Hero said in a hearing last week that the market is changing quickly as Coupang Eats, the third-largest player, is using aggressive promotions to narrow the gap between it and the market leaders. Kim & Chang also suggested that Naver, the country's largest internet company, could use its wide customer base to jump into the market. Naver already offers a service connecting restaurants with customers.

The FTC rejected such arguments, however, saying Coupang is not strong enough to threaten either Baemin or Yogiyo because the company only operates in the greater Seoul area and its success has been limited to the capital's upscale Gangnam district.

"There's no evidences that Coupang Eats can pressure the companies in the market, even though it is growing quickly in some regions," FTC head Joh said.

A lawyer representing Woowa said the company had no choice but to accept Delivery Hero's $4 billion offer, as its own growth had slowed and it was facing challenge from Coupang, which is funded by SoftBank. Coupang, a South Korean e-commerce giant, raised $3 billion from SoftBank after Chairman Masayoshi Son bet on the company's growth potential.

The FTC board is the agency's highest decision-making organization, dealing with cases having major economic impacts. It consists of nine members, with five from the agency and four from outside.

Delivery Hero has 30 days to appeal the FTC ruling or file a complaint with the Seoul High Court.