Southeast Asian startup fund returns lag China, India amid tech slide

Google-led report shows region facing pressure to pay back investors

Southeast Asia's digital economy is expected to reach $295 billion by 2025 in gross merchandise value, down from a previous forecast of $330 billion. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Southeast Asia's startup investors are facing greater pressure as returns from regional funds lag other Asian peers like China and India amid a tougher market environment for public listings and slowing business, according to a new Google-led study.

The annual report, which was released on Wednesday by Google, Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and U.S. consultancy Bain & Co., showed regional venture capital firms are facing difficulties amid global interest rate hikes and worsening economic conditions that are weighing on sentiment.

