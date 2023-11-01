Southeast Asian startup fund returns lag China, India amid tech slide

SINGAPORE -- Southeast Asia's startup investors are facing greater pressure as returns from regional funds lag other Asian peers like China and India amid a tougher market environment for public listings and slowing business, according to a new Google-led study.

The annual report, which was released on Wednesday by Google, Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and U.S. consultancy Bain & Co., showed regional venture capital firms are facing difficulties amid global interest rate hikes and worsening economic conditions that are weighing on sentiment.