SINGAPORE -- Vertex Venture Holdings, the venture capital arm of Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings, has raised over $900 million in the first fundraising round for its latest fund, according to the company.

The Vertex Master Fund III, set up in 2021, closed its first round at the end of June, Vertex CEO Chua Kee Lock told Nikkei Asia. Its total fundraising target of $1 billion is slated to be reached "in coming months," he said.