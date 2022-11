BANGKOK -- A Thai-based start-up founded by two former Swiss bankers wants to provide over 1,000 toilets across post-pandemic emerging Asia -- including smart facilities to measure users' health data -- after COVID-19 provided a reminder of the need for good hygiene.

"COVID was also a gamechanger in a positive way," said Andreas Wanner, co-founder and co-owner of Mister Loo, an operator of paid public toilets based in Bangkok.