Tighter monetary conditions rein in Asian unicorns

TOKYO/SHANGHAI/COLOMBO -- Asia's unicorns are feeling the pinch from the global pivot toward tighter monetary policy as investors grow more risk-averse, with fewer and smaller unlisted companies reaching the $1 billion mark.

The region had 321 unicorns as of late July, just under 30% of the global total of 1,178, according to CB Insights. That is fewer than the U.S., which accounts for more than half, but still a substantial share, and looking at growth trends over the past year paints a dim picture for this major market.