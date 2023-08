TOKYO -- A global venture capitalist says it is a "good time to invest" in Japanese startups, as the market remains more "stable" amid the global funding chill caused by high interest rates lowering company valuations.

Christine Tsai, CEO and founding partner of Silicon Valley-based venture capital company 500 Global, told Nikkei Asia that the Japanese startup market is "definitely a little more stable" compared with the U.S. and other markets.