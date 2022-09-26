UFC's Asian rival One Championship looks beyond home market

SINGAPORE -- Singapore's mixed martial arts promoter One Championship is expecting to reach profitability in a few years, its group president told Nikkei Asia, though he noted that the company is still prioritizing further investments to cement its global position outside Asia.

From eye-catching short highlights on Facebook to live broadcasts on streaming services like Amazon's Prime Video, the combat sports brand's fights have become ubiquitous across many tech platforms, gaining global reach thanks to more viewers staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.