ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Startups

UFC's Asian rival One Championship looks beyond home market

Singapore's mixed martial arts brand prioritizes investment to cement fan base

One Championship group President Teh Hua Fung said he is confident its business model is “inherently profitable,” adding that the “revenue will grow very quickly” once the company has sufficient brand recognition and content. (Source photos by Tsubasa Suruga and courtesy of One Championship) 
TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Singapore's mixed martial arts promoter One Championship is expecting to reach profitability in a few years, its group president told Nikkei Asia, though he noted that the company is still prioritizing further investments to cement its global position outside Asia.

From eye-catching short highlights on Facebook to live broadcasts on streaming services like Amazon's Prime Video, the combat sports brand's fights have become ubiquitous across many tech platforms, gaining global reach thanks to more viewers staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close