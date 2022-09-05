Vietnam ride-hailer gets $60mn Deutsche Bank loan to battle Grab

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Deutsche Bank has loaned $60 million to ride-hailer Be Group in Vietnam, where customers are literally fighting for rides as companies -- including rivals Grab and Gojek -- struggle to attract drivers amid COVID challenges and rising fuel prices.

Be Group said on Monday it will use the funds to expand three businesses -- motorbike- and car-hailing, food delivery and digital banking -- and has the option to borrow a further $40 million. The app maker said it looks to turn a profit this quarter, though startups overall have yet to prove a sustainable business model in the ride-hailing market.