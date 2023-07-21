ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

AMD will consider 'other' partner foundries to TSMC: CEO

U.S. chipmaker is open to diversifying foundries amid Taiwan risks

AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su says the semiconductor market for accelerating capabilities of data centers will grow around 50% over the next three or four years. (Photo by Satoko Kawasaki)
RYOHTAROH SATOH, Nikkei staff writer | North America

TOKYO -- Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), a U.S.-based chipmaker and rival to companies like Intel and Nvidia, will consider diversifying its production and partner foundries, as they are currently dependent on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a reliance that could cause supply disruptions in case of conflict between the U.S. and China.

Lisa Su, chair and CEO of AMD, told Nikkei Asia while visiting Tokyo on Friday that the company will "consider other manufacturing capabilities" besides TSMC to make AMD-designed chips to "ensure that we have the most resilient supply chain."

