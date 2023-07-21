AMD will consider 'other' partner foundries to TSMC: CEO

TOKYO -- Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), a U.S.-based chipmaker and rival to companies like Intel and Nvidia, will consider diversifying its production and partner foundries, as they are currently dependent on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a reliance that could cause supply disruptions in case of conflict between the U.S. and China.

Lisa Su, chair and CEO of AMD, told Nikkei Asia while visiting Tokyo on Friday that the company will "consider other manufacturing capabilities" besides TSMC to make AMD-designed chips to "ensure that we have the most resilient supply chain."